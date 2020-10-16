Robi reaches 50m subscribers milestone

Private mobile operator Robi now has 50 million subscribers.
The company’s managing director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said their subscriber base swelled as the pandemic situation eased in recent times, proving the customers’ overwhelming preference for the company’s dual brands – Robi and Airtel.
At a digital press conference on Thursday, the company said it has chalked out a detailed celebration programme themed ‘5 Crore New Hopes’.
Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the digital press conference as the chief guest. Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque was present as the special guest.
While making the announcement, Mahtab also declared that Robi and Airtel customers will receive 50 million MB data bonus daily as part of the celebration. The free data can be availed by purchasing any of the popular data packs.
Mahtab said Robi and Airtel customers can also enjoy 200 MB free data just by installing or logging in to the country’s largest online school, Robi 10-Minute School app for the first time.
Starting today, the offer will be valid for a month.
Mahtab said Robi will also arrange feasts for orphanages located in around 50 districts of the country as part of the celebration.
“We are moving towards a new economy- the digital economy, where people will realise their aspirations through the digital route and we’re determined to be their partner in this journey by helping them reimagine life with the touch of technology,” he said.
BTRC chairman Jahurul Haque said this milestone achievement has increased people’s expectation from Robi. “I’m sure Robi will honour the trust its customers have placed on it by introducing innovative digital service and ensure quality of service.”
Minister Jabbar congratulate Robi for the achievement.
“Telecom will provide the highway for the country to enter into the era of fourth industrial revolution. On that highway, I’ve always found Robi to be the most eager partner in the industry. I can only give a vision, but when I see Robi coming forward with the eagerness to implement the vision, I feel encouraged. I believe Robi is now standing on a strong foundation to contribute towards national digital transformation journey.”
Robi’s chief commercial officer Shihab Ahmed noted that Robi was the first telecom operator to launch 3.5G service, only operator to launch 4.5G service in all 64 districts from the day of the launch, first telecom operator to launch VoLTE service in Bangladesh, first operator to test 5G service on our network. All these breakthrough achievements helped Robi to emerge as the most preferred telecom brand when MNP was introduced- 5 out of 7 customers chose to come to Robi through MNP, he opined.
He said that Robi has invested significantly behind network expansion and has thus created the widest 4.5G video strong network in the country.
Robi’s chief corporate and regulatory officer, Shahed Alam moderated the press conference.