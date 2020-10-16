Robi reaches 50m subscribers milestone

Private mobile operator Robi now has 50 million subscribers.

The company’s managing director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said their subscriber base swelled as the pandemic situation eased in recent times, proving the customers’ overwhelming preference for the company’s dual brands – Robi and Airtel.

At a digital press conference on Thursday, the company said it has chalked out a detailed celebration programme themed ‘5 Crore New Hopes’.

Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the digital press conference as the chief guest. Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque was present as the special guest.