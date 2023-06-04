MetLife agents to get exclusive banking benefits from Dhaka Bank

MetLife Bangladesh and Dhaka Bank Limited have announced a first-of-its-kind agreement in the financial sector to provide exclusive benefits to the agents (field forces) of MetLife on a range of Dhaka Bank’s retail banking products, said a press release.

As a result, MetLife agents (field forces) will be able to avail special offers on savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans, and home loans from Dhaka Bank. These benefits are exclusively designed to support the financial stability and growth of the MetLife Bangladesh agents.