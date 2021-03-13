Samsung introduces 'Galaxy A12' in Bangladesh market

Samsung has launched a new device for Bangladesh namely ‘Galaxy A12’ in the A-series line-up with quad cameras and a robust 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung has already started its sale at Pickaboo, an e-commerce site, and will continue until 19 March.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “Digital transformation has already started taking place in Bangladesh. People are slowly embracing digital devices and understanding the important roles it play in our lives. We are excited to add more devices to our budget-friendly line for most of our customers to increase smartphone penetration across the nation.”

The device is packed with quad cameras -- 48MP as the primary sensor, 5MP with 120-degree ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth. The macro lens allows users to take stunning close-up pictures.