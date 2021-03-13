Samsung introduces 'Galaxy A12' in Bangladesh market

Samsung has launched a new device for Bangladesh namely ‘Galaxy A12’ in the A-series line-up with quad cameras and a robust 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung has already started its sale at Pickaboo, an e-commerce site, and will continue until 19 March.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “Digital transformation has already started taking place in Bangladesh. People are slowly embracing digital devices and understanding the important roles it play in our lives. We are excited to add more devices to our budget-friendly line for most of our customers to increase smartphone penetration across the nation.”
The device is packed with quad cameras -- 48MP as the primary sensor, 5MP with 120-degree ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth. The macro lens allows users to take stunning close-up pictures.
The smartphone also offers 10x zoom, letting people capture incredible shots from a distance. The front camera comes with an 8MP sensor to allow users to capture social media-worthy shots. The front sensor also supports Live Focus and HDR mode.
A Combination of the battery, display, and speakers make Galaxy A12 the perfect device for gamers and great content experiences.
Customers can enjoy various benefits when they purchase the handsets during the presale at Pickaboo. Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a discount of BDT 500, or they can avail of a 6-month EMI facility with zero per cent interest.
Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available for BDT 14,999 can be ordered through https://pkbo.app/Galaxy-A12-4GB