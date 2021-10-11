Samsung introduces new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Bangladesh

Samsung has recently introduced Galaxy Tab A7 lite in Bangladesh. The tablet is a perfect companion, packed with functional features that are designed specifically to meet the increasing demand of consumers during COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The demand for tablets continues to grow, especially amid the ongoing pandemic. Continuous changes in our lifestyles have compelled consumers to look for technology that is convenient, sustainable, and easy to navigate.