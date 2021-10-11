Samsung introduces new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Bangladesh

We are excited to provide Bangladeshi consumers with the ultimate carry-along companion. Whether it is remote work, online classes, or personal entertainment, and connecting with the loved ones, the Galaxy Tab A7 lite will succor their creative and busy routines.”
The Galaxy Tab A7 lite is perfect for on-the-go content that combines productivity, creativity and fulfills the entertainment needs of the consumers. The tablet features an 8.7-inch display with a resolution of 1340 X 800 pixels for vivid and true-to-life visuals. Powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor and 3GB RAM, the device provides smooth app and gaming performance.
Additionally, the device has a 5,100 mAh battery that lasts for a long time. Samsung has packed an enormous and reliable battery, backed up with a 15W fast charging support.
Besides, consumers can now binge-watch their favorite movies and TV shows with the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s dual speaker that delivers rich and stereo sound.
Moreover, the device boasts security at every level via Samsung Knox to protect private data from most malware and malicious attacks.
To create a safe environment for the children, Samsung has come up with a Kids Mode with secure privacy inside the virtual world. The company is providing a digital playground for both learning and entertainment accompanied by Parental Control and a Customizable Home screen that lets users monitor usage, playtime and select preferable applications and wallpaper.