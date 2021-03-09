Singer Bangladesh, Arçelik Turkey donate ventilators to three hospitals

Singer Bangladesh Limited, in association with Arçelik Turkey, donated six ventilators to three hospitals in and outside Dhaka to treat the critical Covid-19 patients.

Three hospitals namely Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital and Police Central Hospitals in Dhaka and TMSS Rafatullah Community Hospital in Bogura received these ventilators the ‘Singer for Society’ programmes, said a press release.

It said Singer Bangladesh CEO MHM Fairoz handed over a total of six medical ventilators to Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, chairman - Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and governing body member - Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, superintendent of police (admin and finance) Md Emdadul Haque of Central Police Hospital and Md Matiur Rahman – deputy executive director of TMSS for Rafatullah Community Hospital at a ceremony at a city hotel, maintaining all safety measures.