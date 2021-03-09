Singer Bangladesh, Arçelik Turkey donate ventilators to three hospitals

Singer Bangladesh Limited, in association with Arçelik Turkey, donated six ventilators to three hospitals in and outside Dhaka to treat the critical Covid-19 patients.
Three hospitals namely Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital and Police Central Hospitals in Dhaka and TMSS Rafatullah Community Hospital in Bogura received these ventilators the ‘Singer for Society’ programmes, said a press release.
It said Singer Bangladesh CEO MHM Fairoz handed over a total of six medical ventilators to Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, chairman - Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and governing body member - Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, superintendent of police (admin and finance) Md Emdadul Haque of Central Police Hospital and Md Matiur Rahman – deputy executive director of TMSS for Rafatullah Community Hospital at a ceremony at a city hotel, maintaining all safety measures.
Deputy chief of mission of Turkish embassy in Dhaka Enis Faruk Erdem was present.
Singer CEO MHM Fairoz said that despite challenging times for businesses, Singer and Arcelik as socially responsible companies have stood by the people of Bangladesh and will continue to do so in the future too.
Deputy chief of mission of Turkish embassy Enis Faruk Erdem stated that Turkey assisted more than 150 countries and 12 international organizations in different forms in their efforts to fight Covid-19.
The release said Singer donated refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens to a number of hospitals across the country to facilitate safety of doctors and nurses, attending Covid-19 patients as part of the ‘Singer for Society’ program immediately after Covid-19 broke out in Bangladesh.
Arçelik, one of the leading consumer durables players in Europe, is the major shareholder of country’s leading consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh Limited. Arçelik joined forces with BioSys, Aselsan and Baykar Technologies to produce the mechanical ventilators, according to the release.