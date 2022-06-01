Social media prepaid card launched for women entrepreneurs

Bangladesh’s first-ever social media prepaid card was launched on Wednesday aimed at encouraging women to start Facebook-centric businesses, reports UNB.

MasterCard, Mutual Trust Bank and e-Courier have jointly launched the launched the prepaid card at an event in the capital.

The card is designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, so that they can benefit from Facebook-centric businesses.

The card has a dual currency facility for the entrepreneurs to use their Facebook page without any third-party payment assistance.