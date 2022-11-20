World Toilet Day 2022 observed in Dhaka

Renowned actress Ekushey Padak and National Film Award winner Dilara Zaman, former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team and BCB selector Habibul Bashar, popular singer Mehreen Mahmud, senior brand manager of Quazi Enterprises Md Ishtiaque Nahid, head of HR Md Abu Sayeed, among others, joined the event.
Thanking Quazi Enterprises for this awareness campaign, actress Dilara Zaman said, “There is a misperception amongst us about toilets that responsibility of cleaning toilets falls on women only. We do not talk about these things often.”
Habibul Bashar hoped that this educative campaign would have impact on everyone’s life.
Mehreen Mahmud said, "It is a big challenge to be able to use clean and hygienic toilets at present and it is undoubtedly a good and educative initiative.”
The participants talked about the bad habits and mind-set we have about toilets e.g., entering the toilet with dirty shoes, leaving unwanted things in the commode, spitting on the wall, writing illicit words, or relying only on women when it comes to cleaning toilets.
These perceptions are noticeable at all levels of society. As a result, access to hygienic toilets has become the biggest challenge. However, with the united efforts of all, it is possible to stop such misperception from society.