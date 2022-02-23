Take a break from the urban life with Fantasy Kingdom

As the Fantasy Kingdom is a place for recreation for people of all ages and groups so they have many options and services along with the rides. Many reputed and renowned organisations, banks, multinational companies choose the Fantasy Kingdom to arrange their corporate day out or annual picnic to escape a day from monotonous daily life.
People can enjoy and arrange live entertainment like corporate day out, school picnic, meetings, seminars and events, wedding party, birthday party, concerts, DJ shows and last but not the least BBQ party.
For these events Fantasy Kingdom Complex has various facilities like Convention Hall, Party centre, Restaurants, Resorts. Alongside these Convention Hall and Restaurants people also can hold their programmes in the Heritage Corner, Skill Zone, Parking C which have the capacity of holding big gatherings.
Fantasy Kingdom Complex also provides a wide range of cuisines and people can also have buffet meal for a large number of people. All the arrangements are made by the operation team of Fantasy Kingdom so the clients do not have to take any hassle.