Three clients joining Nagad network each second

Three people are jumping on the bandwagon of digital transactions every second by opening mobile banking accounts at “Nagad”, the digital financial service of the government of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

On 7 March, about 287,000 people opened accounts with Nagad. Of them, 95 per cent opened the accounts by dialling *167# on their mobile phones. The rest clients used the app to open the accounts. About 251,000 accounts were opened on 6 March. This trend has continued in recent times with the opening of Nagad accounts, said a press release.

Nagad has made the account-opening so easy that any mobile phone subscriber can do this just by dialling *167# on their mobile phones and set the personal identification number (PIN).