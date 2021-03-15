Tk 150 discount coupon on Add Money from Bank/Card to bKash

To celebrate Independence Day, bKash offers the customers to avail Tk 150 discount coupon upon doing bank to bKash or card to bKash Add Money of Tk 1,000 or more.

The coupon can be redeemed at selected outlets of Shwapno, Meena Bazar, Agora, Daily Shopping and Prince Bazar superstores while shopping, said a press release.

The offer will be valid till 31 March 2021. Customers will receive the coupon in their bKash account within two working days. The coupon will be valid for 7 days and they can only redeem the coupon on purchase of minimum Tk 300. Customers can redeem the offer only once. To see the list of participating stores under this offer, customers can visit: https://www.bkash.com/coupon-redeem-independence.