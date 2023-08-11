Banglalink relaunches MyBL as first telco super app

Banglalink has taken a leap forward in its digital services portfolio with the relaunch of its popular app, MyBL, as the first-ever telco super app in Bangladesh.

Originally catering to Banglalink users' self-care needs, MyBL has now evolved into a dynamic digital powerhouse encompassing entertainment, content, healthcare, gaming, education, ticket booking, bill payments, and more, read a press release.

MyBL Super App now serves as an expansive digital marketplace, providing a diverse range of innovative digital services to users. Alongside traditional offerings like balance recharges, it stands as a hub for entertainment, boasting the largest collection of Bangla Music streams in Bangladesh and a vast selection of popular mobile games.