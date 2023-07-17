Seminar on impact of MFS in financial inclusion of Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) organised a seminar titled on ‘Impact of MFS in Financial Inclusion of Bangladesh’ at BRAC University in Dhaka recently, said a press release.
The keynote speakers of the seminar were Md Arfan Alim, former managing director of Bank Asia and chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions, and Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief corporate affairs officer of Nagad.
Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) is the oldest registered association of MBA-degree holders of Bangladesh.
BMBAA formed in 1986 by several senior most Bangladeshi MBA graduates from IBA of University of Dhaka, IBA of University of Karachi, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Stanford Graduate School and similar other institutions.
BMBAA remains committed to its mission of forming a strong professional body of MBA Graduates in Bangladesh; with the twin objectives of providing professional development to its members, as well as advocacy on national policies to engage the business community and the relevant government bodies.