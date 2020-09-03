US-Bangla Airlines increases flight frequency to Doha

US-Bangla Airlines has decided to increase its flight frequency on Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka route to three from two weekly flights from 9 September, BSS reports.

The airline will operate flight to Doha from Dhaka on every Monday Wednesday and Friday from 9 September, a press release said on Wednesday.

The US-Bangla airlines, the country’s largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, resumed the Doha destination on 31 August with two weekly flights after more than five months as the popular middle-eastern destination was suspended in March for containing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.