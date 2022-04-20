Vivo announces special Eid offer

Customers buying the aforementioned vivo smartphones from vivo authorized outlets or e-stores will be entitled to this amazing offers and prizes.
The first prize-winners will win home appliances, which includes freezer, TV, washing machine, microwave oven, fan, induction cooker, electric iron, rice cooker, juicer, multi plug.
The winners of second prize will get another similar model handset free on purchase of the smartphone from the six specific models.
Third prize-winners will get lucky gifts for the smartphone they buy - speaker for X70Pro, V23 5G and V23e, vivo backpack for Y33s, vivo umbrella for Y21T, and T-shirt for Y21.
Regarding the Eid offer, Sharon, sales director of vivo Bangladesh said, “Our smartphone sale always elevates during the occasion of Eid. Consequently, vivo also attempts to take part in these festive vibes by catering to its customers with exciting offers. vivo will extend surprising efforts to deliver better experiences to its customers with the hopes that our customers will love it.”