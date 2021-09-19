‘Walton ahead of others in protecting ozone layer’

Walton is ahead of other private sector players in protecting the environment, speakers said this at a seminar in the capital Saturday.

The Department of Environment and Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited jointly organised the seminar to mark the “World Ozone Day,” celebrated internationally on 16 September every year to raise awareness against ozone layer depletion and global warming.

This year’s theme for the international day was “Montreal Protocol – keeping us, our food, and vaccines cool.”