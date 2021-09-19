Local

‘Walton ahead of others in protecting ozone layer’

UNB
Dhaka
Walton
Walton

Walton is ahead of other private sector players in protecting the environment, speakers said this at a seminar in the capital Saturday.

The Department of Environment and Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited jointly organised the seminar to mark the “World Ozone Day,” celebrated internationally on 16 September every year to raise awareness against ozone layer depletion and global warming.

This year’s theme for the international day was “Montreal Protocol – keeping us, our food, and vaccines cool.”

Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin attended the seminar as chief guest and Walton Hi-Tech Industries chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi and vice-chairman SM Shamsul Alam as special guests.

Speakers at the event said the ozone layer is a blessing for the world and animals. It is the filter of the earth. But the use of harmful chemicals and gases has been depleting the layer.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed in 1987. Bangladesh is one of the signatories to the protocol.

Under the protocol, the country is working on controlling the use of about 100 ozone-depleting substances.

Speaking as the chief guest, Shahab Uddin appreciated the various initiatives taken by Walton to protect the ozone layer.

Deputy minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar said, “Walton is ahead of others in protecting the ozone layer and the environment.”

Walton Hi-Tech Industries chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi urged the government to make the star rating system mandatory for all locally produced as well as imported air conditioners to ensure an environment-friendly atmosphere through the use of energy-efficient products, according to a media statement.

