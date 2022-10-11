Cikitsa International to participate in International Health Tourism and Services Expo 2022

Health service seekers can learn about Cikitsa International's wide range of consultation services by visiting stall no. D-96 in hall no. 4 any time between 11:00am to 8:00pm.
They will also get an exciting opportunity to avail telemedicine, doctor appointment and report review services free of cost.
Punit Sureka, founder and chief executive officer of Cikitsa International, has flown to Dhaka from Bengaluru, India to interact with visitors in person at the expo.
Tanzir Ahmed Rabby, director of Cikitsa International, and Md Tanvir Morshed, managing director of Cikitsa International, will be present at the event.
CEO Punit Sureka said, “The moto of Cikitsa International is to connect health service seekers with the best medical institutions. Our services will enable them to consult specialised doctors from Bangladesh, India, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Turkey. As we all know, India is a preferred destination for many Bangladeshis. Since we have physical presence in India, we are capable of providing all the necessary supports to them.”
“The expo will be a great opportunity to give health service seekers the exposure to our wide range of services. They will experience how we can help them reach out to quality health service providers according to their specific needs. We are looking forward to meeting the visitors at our stall and providing them with the primary guidance for proper treatment," he added.
All necessary information about Cikitsa International is available the company's website.