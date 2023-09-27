DBL MD wins Global SDG Pioneer award

DBL Group managing director MA Jabbar has been recognised as a Global SDG Pioneer.
He was nominated for the global round after being a SDG pioneer in Bangladesh. He is one of the 12 selected SDG pioneers worldwide, according to a press release.
Besides, MA Jabbar was recently nominated for national and multinational companies in the United Nations Global Compact at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He received this recognition as the fourth Bangladeshi.
He is a senior vice president of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association and vice president of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA).