Mirpur and Khadim Ceramics opens new sales outlet in Rajshahi

Mirpur Ceramic Works Limited and Khadim Ceramics Limited have been renowned for their manufacturing excellence in a wide array of ceramic-based construction materials since the inception of Mirpur Ceramics in 1958.

Their product range includes blocks, bricks, ornamental screens, claddings, pavers, roofing tiles, and floor and wall tiles, all crafted from high-quality ceramic materials, along with the mortars required for its installment.

The0 ceramic products have played a pivotal role in shaping iconic landmarks across the country, including the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Shaheed Minar, Jatiyo Smriti Soudho, and modern infrastructure projects like the Metrorail project in Dhaka City, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, and Hajrat Shahzalal International Airport Terminal - 3. They have also contributed to the beautification of Rajshahi City's sidewalks, Rajshahi University, RUET, Sheikh Russel Model School, and Central Eidgah.