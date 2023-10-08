Mirpur and Khadim Ceramics opens new sales outlet in Rajshahi

Mirpur Ceramic Works Limited and Khadim Ceramics Limited jointly inaugurated their first-ever display and sales center in Rajshahi, beginning a new era in ceramic product accessibility in the region.
The grand opening ceremony took place at Fosiuddin Tower in Rajshahi’s Shagorpara area on 2 October. The event was attended by chairman Asif Ariff Tabani, director Hamzah Tabani, and senior officials from the corporate office, according to a press release.
Mirpur Ceramic Works Limited and Khadim Ceramics Limited have been renowned for their manufacturing excellence in a wide array of ceramic-based construction materials since the inception of Mirpur Ceramics in 1958.
Their product range includes blocks, bricks, ornamental screens, claddings, pavers, roofing tiles, and floor and wall tiles, all crafted from high-quality ceramic materials, along with the mortars required for its installment.
The0 ceramic products have played a pivotal role in shaping iconic landmarks across the country, including the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Shaheed Minar, Jatiyo Smriti Soudho, and modern infrastructure projects like the Metrorail project in Dhaka City, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, and Hajrat Shahzalal International Airport Terminal - 3. They have also contributed to the beautification of Rajshahi City's sidewalks, Rajshahi University, RUET, Sheikh Russel Model School, and Central Eidgah.
Rajshahi City, known for its rich heritage, culinary arts, natural beauty, and business-friendly environment, is set to benefit from the new initiative. The diverse range of products offered by Mirpur and Khadim Ceramics, including their latest additions, aligns perfectly with the vision of making Rajshahi a sustainable, vibrant, and habitable city for all.
The decision to establish the outlet in Rajshahi reflects the company’s commitment to actively participate in the city's forthcoming development and provide local residents with reliable and direct access to their high-quality ceramic products.