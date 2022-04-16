MetLife announces 2030 DEI commitments

“The breadth of these commitments demonstrates that we are significantly advancing our DEI efforts on every front. Setting clear expectations for our progress will hold us accountable and sustain our momentum,” added Khalaf.
MetLife pledges include originating $1 billion in investments that advance firms owned by women, minorities, and disabled persons. MetLife made a down payment on this commitment with nearly $100 million deployed in 2021.
The pledges also include reaching $5 billion in spend with diverse suppliers – an increase of $1.6 billion from the amount MetLife’s Supplier Inclusion and Development Program has committed to date. MetLife will also annually report the economic impacts of this spend.
MetLife Foundation has committed $150 million in funding to support underserved and underrepresented communities.
It committed 800,000 employee volunteer hours with a focus on DEI/underserved communities.
It will provide solutions and insights to address the needs of the underserved. For example, MetLife will build partnerships with experts to provide educational content in Upwise™ – the company’s new digital financial wellness app – to tackle the financial challenges disproportionately impacting diverse communities.
It will support research that advances understanding of DEI issues. For example, MetLife will share insights from the company’s annual Employee Benefit Trends Study and other research initiatives to help employers as they support their increasingly diverse workforces.
Besides, MetLife will continue to advance workforce diversity by consistently achieving top quartile positioning across each ethnically and racially diverse category in the US and of female officers globally. Enhance transparency of the link between top quartile positioning and executive leadership performance.