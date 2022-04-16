MetLife announces 2030 DEI commitments

MetLife announced a broad set of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitments designed to address the needs of the underserved and underrepresented through a mix of investments, products and services, supply chain, volunteering, and community efforts by 2030.

The financial components of these commitments total more than $2.5 billion by 2030, read a press release issued on Saturday.

According to the release, the extensive package of DEI commitments augments the global insurer’s robust sustainability efforts, which are anchored to its business strategy and informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf said, “MetLife’s purpose calls on us to build a more inclusive and equitable world for all our stakeholders.”