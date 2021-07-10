MetLife supports 10 future actuaries with scholarships

An official inaugural session was recently held to welcome 10 scholarship recipients.
M Mosharrof Hossain, chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh along with MetLife’s actuaries and senior leaders attended the inaugural session.
Commenting on the scholarship programme, Ala Ahmad, said, “Actuaries support the growth of insurance sector, and we want to provide a unique platform for aspiring actuaries with mentorship.”
MetLife–world’s one of the leading insurance companies–will facilitate its flagship annual “Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship” programme to equip Bangladesh’s insurance sector, the release said.
The scholarship will support students with professional actuarial courses alongside continuing their university studies.
Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally.