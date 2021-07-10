Corporate

MetLife supports 10 future actuaries with scholarships

Prothom Alo English Desk
MetLife Bangladesh has announced scholarship to 10 university students aspiring to become professional actuaries, said a news release.

Actuaries compile and analyse statistics and uses them to calculate insurance risks and premiums.

This year, the scholarship was open to students of Institute of Business Administration, and University of Dhaka; Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; Bangladesh University of Professionals and North South University.

An official inaugural session was recently held to welcome 10 scholarship recipients.

M Mosharrof Hossain, chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh along with MetLife’s actuaries and senior leaders attended the inaugural session.

Commenting on the scholarship programme, Ala Ahmad, said, “Actuaries support the growth of insurance sector, and we want to provide a unique platform for aspiring actuaries with mentorship.”

MetLife–world’s one of the leading insurance companies–will facilitate its flagship annual “Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship” programme to equip Bangladesh’s insurance sector, the release said.

The scholarship will support students with professional actuarial courses alongside continuing their university studies.

Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally.

