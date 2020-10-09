Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently

But when it does, workers can chose to work from their residences permanently, although in that case they will have to give up their office space.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live and work in new ways," Microsoft's chief people officer Kathleen Hogan said in a note to employees obtained by the tech news outlet.

"We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs and ensuring we live our culture."

In a statement to AFP, a Microsoft spokesperson didn't address whether work-from-home would be made permanent but said, "Our goal is to evolve the way we work over time with intention -- guided by employee input, data and our commitment to support individual workstyles and business needs while living our culture."