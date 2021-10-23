MoU signed between City Bank and HCCBL for Mujibpaedia

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between City Bank and the History and Culture Circle Bangladesh Limited (HCCBL) recently with the aim of publishing an encyclopaedia of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the title ‘Mujibpaedia’.

The MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and Managing Director of HCCBL and Editor of Mujibpedia Farid Kabir signed the agreement at an event held at the City Bank Center. Top officials of the two organisations were present at the time.