MoU signed between City Bank and HCCBL for Mujibpaedia

This 1000-page encyclopaedia with about 700 entries is to be published in December, before Victory Day. HCCBL will publish this encyclopaedia in different versions and formats. City Bank will fund publication of the book. Poet and researcher Kamal Chowdhury is the chief editor of this book, while Farid Kabir, poet and journalist is editor. Professor of the history department of Dhaka University, Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain, is the executive editor of Mujibpaedia.
The history of the visionary politician Sheikh Mujib becoming Bangabandhu runs in tandem with the history of East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. For this reason, Bangabandhu’s life story is not only of his own but of a nation exploited by colonial-minded rulers, and thereafter its successful attainment of independence following a nine-month war.
Unfortunately, even after 50 years of independence, no book could capture the two simultaneous histories - of an individual, and of that same individual shaping a nation - in a holistic and comprehensive manner as yet. The encyclopaedia`s entries are written by more than a hundred eminent historians with the objective to remedy this gap. Mujibpaedia will also include about one hundred newly created videos to be viewed via QR code.