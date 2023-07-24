Praava Health surpasses 500,000 patients served

Praava boasts one of only six internationally accredited labs in Bangladesh with an ISO 15189-2012 certification, as received by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board. Its seamless integration of technology allowed Praava to serve patients both during the pandemic and after, quadrupling its patient base throughout the peak of Covid-19, while consistently maintaining an NPS of 85-90, higher than NPS scores for most Fortune 500 companies.

Praava’s partners and clients include the World Health Organization, the World Bank, Unilever, Samsung, British American Tobacco, and Coca-Cola, among 800 others. Some of the company’s notable investors include Ret. US Army General David Petreaus and Dr. Omar Ishrak, former Chair of Intel, along with several prominent healthcare entrepreneurs, and its Global Advisory Council boasts more than two dozen top international experts in business, healthcare, and technology.

While Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, its healthcare system is challenged to keep up with increasing demand for quality medical care. On average throughout the country, doctors spend 48 seconds with their patients and more than 20% of drugs in the market are counterfeit. According to a recent report by WHO and Unicef, in Bangladesh only 38% of health care facilities have basic hygiene services. As in many emerging markets, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are on the rise, with the WHO estimating that they are responsible for 77% of these deaths in low- and middle-income countries. As a result, thousands of Bangladeshis daily, and billions of dollars annually, leave the country to access quality healthcare abroad. Praava was founded to create local solutions to this problem.

Sinha added, “Emerging markets like Bangladesh have made great strides in the development of a global middle class, critical to their moving to greater, self-sustainable economic health. But as middle class economies emerge, demands on the healthcare infrastructure only increase. Praava fills that gap; in the next five years and beyond, we’re looking forward to doing more for the people of Bangladesh, and bringing our healthcare model to other emerging markets in need of quality care.”