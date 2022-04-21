OPPO comes up with exciting offers to multiply Eid happiness

Bringing in exciting gifts for customers, leading global smart device brand OPPO has come up with lucrative offers on its devices for Eid. Customers can avail these offers from 19 April to 3 May, upon purchasing OPPO smartphones from physical stores, has said a press release.

Eid is the season for gifts, and what can be a better gift than the alluring, feature-packed OPPO F21 Pro? To make the gifting affair more exciting, OPPO has come up with exciting goodies.

Upon the purchase of OPPO F21 Pro, customers will receive an attractive gift box consisting of a T-Shirt, a cap signed by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and an F21 Pro Back Cover.