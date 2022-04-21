OPPO comes up with exciting offers to multiply Eid happiness

Catering to Bangladesh’s first SONY IMX709 Flagship Selfie Sensor for the phenomenal selfie camera, certified from ISO leather focused design, the eye-catching sunset orange color and segment 1st Microlens, the OPPO F21 Pro accounts for an unmatched mobile experience, making it the perfect Eid gift.
The device’s magnificence has been substantiated by all its previous records it broke in Bangladesh, since its launch! On its first day of Pre-order was 600 per cent compare to previous generation, then on the first sale day of OPPO F21 Pro saw more than 310 per cent increase in sales compared to its predecessor and above 590 per cent compared to the F17 Pro. Moreover, it has topped among all the other devices in its price segment in Google Trends compare to previous generation.
Eid is the perfect occasion to exchange gifts. OPPO has curated the F21 Pro by integrating innovation with art, making it the perfect gift for loved ones or yourself. To make it more rewarding for all, OPPO has also come up with exciting gifts, including goodies signed by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. We believe that our customers will love these just as much as we anticipated.”
Besides the F21 Pro, other devices will also come with gifts. The purchase of OPPO A95 will come with a T-Shirt and a signed cap by Shakib Al Hasan. In addition to that, with the purchase of any device among A76, A54, A16, A16e customers will also get T-Shirt.