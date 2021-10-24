OPPO holds workshop on mobile journalism for budding journalists

Jamil Khan, Assistant Professor of ULAB, conducted the workshop. He shed light on ins and outs of mobile journalism, whetting the participants’ appetite further to explore mobile journalism through their smartphones. Journalists, students and senior officials from OPPO were present at the workshop.
Zinnina Sharmin, a student who took part in the workshop, shared, “I have always been eager about journalism as it’s possible to do something for the welfare of people through this. After attending this workshop, I have got to know a lot about how I can do journalism even by using my smartphone. This has been very enlightening.”
Taskin Al Anas, Country PR and Communication Manager of OPPO Bangladesh, said, “Journalism is no more limited to broadsheet and cameras. Anyone can do his/her bit as a journalist with the help of their smartphones. To inspire people more about mobile journalism and help them gather in-depth knowledge about it, OPPO has arranged this workshop on mobile journalism. OPPO wants to contribute to the development of mobile journalism scene in this country.”
Md. Mustakimbillah Shad, Media and Digital Marketing Manager, OPPO Bangladesh, said, “Mobile journalism is taking a new turn in our country. In such a backdrop, OPPO Bangladesh has brought in Reno 6 from its Reno Series which comes packed with phenomenal features and specifications. With the help of top-notch camera features in Reno 6, people can easily do mobile journalism.”
After receiving huge response from this workshop, OPPO is inspired to organise such workshops in future as well. In the coming days, OPPO will conduct this kind of workshop throughout the country.