OPPO launches all-new ColorOS 12 operating system

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12.

Building on top of OPPO's Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.