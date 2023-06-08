ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo 2023 inaugurated at ICCB Dhaka

The 3-day ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo 2023 is set in motion at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital city Dhaka. The country’s leading bathware and sanitaryware brand ROSA, a concern of AkijBashir Group, is supporting the expo as the chief patron and title sponsor. More than 70 kitchen, bath, and living brands from home and abroad are taking part in the event. The expo is open to all from 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. of June 8 to 10, said a press release.

The premier pavilion of AkijBashir Group displays the artistically futuristic sanitaryware and bathware products of ROSA. Besides ROSA, the latest products from Akij Board, Akij Ceramics, Akij Door, and Akij Tableware have taken their places in the pavilion.