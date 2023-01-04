Tech giant Salesforce lays off 10pc of workers

Cloud computing giant Salesforce on Wednesday said it was shedding about 10 per cent of its employees, or just under 8,000 jobs, and closing several offices.

With the plan, Salesforce joins other US tech giants including Facebook-owner Meta, Twitter and Amazon that have also imposed job cuts as the world economy heads into a downturn.

After strong growth during the coronavirus pandemic, the California-based group said business slowed last year amid rampant inflation and rising interest rates.