Tech giant Salesforce lays off 10pc of workers

"As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people...and I take responsibility for that," Salesforce boss Marc Benioff said in a letter to employees.
The company said most of the layoffs would take place in the coming weeks and will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion.
By December 2022, Salesforce, which specializes in business software and cloud computing, said it had 79,000 employees worldwide.
This was up sharply from 49,000 employees in January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic sent office work online in a major boost to Salesforce.
Shares of Salesforce rose more than 3pc after the announcement. Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen about 44 per cent.