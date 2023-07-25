IDLC Income Fund continues to deliver consistent dividends

This pioneering fund has earned a reputation for consistently delivering dividends every six months, showcasing the benefits of debt mutual funds as a globally recognized and popular asset class that addresses investment risk while generating stable and regular return. Due to predominant investment in treasury bill, treasury bond and by avoiding investment in secondary stock market, IDLC Income Fund has successfully mitigated investment risk, making it a top choice for investors.

A Proven Track Record of Consistent Dividend and Return: Delivering consistent dividend and return to the investors was one of the objectives of IDLC Income Fund. The Fund has delivered this in 6-month intervals from its inception. This remarkable performance has not only provided a sense of stability to the unit-holders but also solidified the fund's position as a reliable income-generating option in the market.

Harnessing the Power of Debt Mutual Funds: As a globally recognized and popular asset class, debt mutual funds have been embraced by investors worldwide for their ability to address investment risk and offer steady returns. IDLC Income Fund follows this tradition by leveraging the advantages of debt instruments, which typically involves investments predominantly in treasury bill, treasury bond.