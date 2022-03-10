Rangs organises Outlander Shadhinota Utshob

For entertainment, this car has a multimedia player with touchscreen and the world-famous Rockford Fosgate Premium sound system.
Throughout March, anyone can avail of the two years exclusive warranty and two free servicing upon booking a brand-new Outlander from the Mitsubishi showrooms in Dhaka and Chittagong.
Call Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh’s hotline number 09604704704 to know more about this campaign.
Made in Japan, Mitsubishi Outlander’s assembling is carried out under the direct supervision of highly trained and experienced technicians from Japan. Features of this car include electronic four-wheel-drive utility transmission with three different modes (Echo, Auto, and Lock mode) that the driver can use as per his/her requirement. It also offers more ground clearance that ensures safety while traversing the terrain.
This SUV category car offers seven seats in three rows. The exterior of the Mitsubishi Outlander will appeal to everyone, automatic sunroof, leather seat and attractive dashboard added new dimensions to the car, the press release adds.