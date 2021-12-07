Corporate

realme’s best campaign of the year kicks off with a chance to win Tk1 lakh

Prothom Alo English Desk
realme’s best campaign of the year kicks off with a chance to win Tk1 lakh

Youth-favourite brand realme recently kicked off the best campaign of the year. During the campaign to be held from 7-31 December 2021, if you buy any realme smartphone, you will have a chance to win 1 lakh taka. This is a great opportunity to buy an official realme smartphone from your nearest outlet, along with the chance to win thousands of exciting prizes. For details, visit: www.myrealmeoffer.com.

Apart from the grand prize of Tk. 1 lakh, the buyers can also win realme Book Slim/PAD, Cox’s Bazar couple tour, realme GT Master Edition, realme 8 5G, realme 8, realme Watch 2, Band 2, Buds Air 2, Buds 2 NEO, realme sports bottle, realmeow key ring, fashion brand coupon, cashback upto Tk. 500-1000, free data bundle offer and Netflix/Spotify Subscription just by buying realme smartphones. If you buy any official realme smartphone during this campaign, you will surely get a prize.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To grab this opportunity, customers will have to buy a realme smartphone first from an authorized brand shop (7-31 December) and then, you can automatically see the gift won by giving necessary information in the online portal using the IMEI of the purchased phone. The buyers will also get a SMS confirming the gift. In the back side of the box of all the official realme smartphones, ‘Made in Bangladesh or Assembled in Bangladesh’ is written. To know more details, call – 09610555555.

There is opportunity to win more prizes. To have this chance, the winner needs to take selfie inside the shop after winning the prize and post it on social media using the hashtag - #realmeYearEndOffer. The lucky winners selected through draw will get realme AIoT products as extra prize at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment
Advertisement