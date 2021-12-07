realme’s best campaign of the year kicks off with a chance to win Tk1 lakh

To grab this opportunity, customers will have to buy a realme smartphone first from an authorized brand shop (7-31 December) and then, you can automatically see the gift won by giving necessary information in the online portal using the IMEI of the purchased phone. The buyers will also get a SMS confirming the gift. In the back side of the box of all the official realme smartphones, ‘Made in Bangladesh or Assembled in Bangladesh’ is written. To know more details, call – 09610555555.
There is opportunity to win more prizes. To have this chance, the winner needs to take selfie inside the shop after winning the prize and post it on social media using the hashtag - #realmeYearEndOffer. The lucky winners selected through draw will get realme AIoT products as extra prize at the end of the campaign.
Realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy.