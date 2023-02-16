BASIS soft expo 2023: Huawei becomes Partner

Russell T Ahmed says, “We are now moving towards achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal. We are hopeful that BASIS soft expo 2023 will play a significant role in achieving this goal and take Bangladesh a step ahead in digitalization. Huawei has achieved the leading position in the ICT field worldwide. We are delighted to partner with Huawei, a telecom technology, products, software, and solutions leader.”

Alex Li, Vice President, Cloud Business Group of Huawei South Asia says, “BASIS soft expo 2023 will be a congregation for everyone in the ICT ecosystem to make the Smart Bangladesh journey a success. Huawei has been working in the ICT sector of Bangladesh for more than 24 years. Huawei will stand with Bangladesh in achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal as it did in fulfilling the dream of Digital Bangladesh. We have partnered with BASIS with the same vision and we will showcase our latest software and solutions at this soft expo so each and every member in this ecosystem can learn more about the latest technologies and implement them for better success.”