Robi offers life insurance coverage on specific bundle packs

Customers can avail 525 voice minutes and 512 MB data by recharging Tk324 with 30 days' validity.
By recharging Tk 104, customers can enjoy 170 voice minutes with seven days' validity. The life insurance amount for both packs is Tk 100,000.
The validity of life insurance for Tk 324 is six months and one month for Tk 104. The age limit of the customer for insurance coverage is between 18 to 60 years.
In case of the death of the registered customer, a nominated person will be able to claim the insurance. The nominee will have to call 28477 to settle the insurance claim, according to a press release.