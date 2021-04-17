Samsung guarantees 100 days replacement for Galaxy M02

Samsung Bangladesh has introduced a 100-day replacement warranty for Galaxy M02 to enhance users' experience. Certified defective devices will be applicable for the replacement and conform to the terms mentioned on the warranty card.
The device sports 13MP as the primary camera along with a 2MP Macro sensor. It also has 5MP for the front camera with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and supports DOLBY ATMOS. Customers can enjoy all these features along with 100 days replacement warranty with Galaxy M02.
Now, Samsung is also providing an offer of up to Taka 600 discount, thus, making the price of Galaxy M02 2/32GB for Taka 8,999 (instead of BDT 9,599) and Galaxy M02 3/32GB for Taka 10,499 (instead of BDT 10,999). The offer will be valid until 31 May 2021. Customers can order the phone from official website: www.galaxyshopbd.com.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung always wants to provide the best in class customer service to its end customers. We are pleased and excited to bring our 100 days' replacement warranty for our cherished customers."