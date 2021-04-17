Samsung guarantees 100 days replacement for Galaxy M02

Samsung Bangladesh has introduced a 100-day replacement warranty for Galaxy M02 to enhance users' experience. Certified defective devices will be applicable for the replacement and conform to the terms mentioned on the warranty card.

The device sports 13MP as the primary camera along with a 2MP Macro sensor. It also has 5MP for the front camera with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and supports DOLBY ATMOS. Customers can enjoy all these features along with 100 days replacement warranty with Galaxy M02.