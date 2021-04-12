Samsung introduces new model AC in Bangladeshi market

Samsung has introduced three fresh models of air conditioners in Bangladeshi market with digital inverter technology which consists of 1 ton, 1.5 tons and 2 tons respectively.

Terming the AC’s features as efficient and smart, the electronic manufacturer company said these are the world’s first 8 pole split AC with digital inverters.

All air conditioners come with a one-year service warranty and 10 years compressor warranty. The company is also providing up to 6 months’ EMI facility with free-of-cost delivery and installation for the customers’ ultimate convenience.