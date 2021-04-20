Samsung introduces unparalleled curated offers for Eid-ul-Fitr

The company is known to bring one of the best technologies with stunning designs for their televisions. The TVs’ innovative technology turns the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, and minimalist design. Entertainment enthusiasts can boost their home cinematic experience by T-series 75-inch and 55-inch QLED or UHD TVs and Sound Bar. Apart from up to BDT 50,000 cashback, customers can also enjoy 'Buy One Get One' offer if they purchase either a 75-inch or 55-inch QLED or UHD T-Series TV. Moreover, 50% discounts will be applicable on Sound Bars with the purchase of selected TVs. Apart from it, customers can enjoy 36 months of EMI at 0% interest on selected TVs depending on models and sizes.

Customers interested in purchasing refrigerators can enjoy cashback up to BDT 15,000 and an additional discount up to BDT 23,000 on exchange offer of Side-By-Side Refrigerator.

Instant cashback will be available on few home appliances: 12% on air conditioners and 16% on washing machines. On top of it, customers will get up to BDT 3,000 cashback on microwave ovens.

All the offers are available at Samsung Smart Plaza, Fair Electronics, Transcom Digital, Electra, and Rangs Industries showrooms. Besides, customers can also purchase the products online and enjoy the discounts too. All the appliances and TVs will be safely delivered to the customer's home without any charge. For more information, interested customers can call Samsung 24x7 Customer Service – 08000300300.