Samsung smartphones are available with attractive offers for this Eid

The leading mobile manufacturer is offering up to 50 per cent cashback on its entire portfolio of mobile phones, along with up to Tk 10,000 exchange bonus on smartphones and 0 per cent EMI for up to 24 months.
Customers also get a chance to win a Tab A every day till 15 July 2022.
Moreover, upon purchasing a Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, or A73, customers will receive an original back cover worth Tk 5000 for free.
Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile said, “Eid is a delightful occasion filled with festivities, fun, gifts, and food. Adding to this joy of celebration, we have come up with exclusive offers and gifts for our customers. I believe that anyone can now take this opportunity to purchase their long-desired Samsung devices this Eid.”