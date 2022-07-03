Corporate

Samsung smartphones are available with attractive offers for this Eid

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Taking the festive spirits of Eid a notch higher, Samsung Bangladesh has introduced exciting offers on its smartphones.

Eid comes as an occasion to celebrate with friends and family, and this Eid-Ul-Adha, Samsung is here with offers that are unmatched.

The leading mobile manufacturer is offering up to 50 per cent cashback on its entire portfolio of mobile phones, along with up to Tk 10,000 exchange bonus on smartphones and 0 per cent EMI for up to 24 months.

Customers also get a chance to win a Tab A every day till 15 July 2022.

Moreover, upon purchasing a Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, or A73, customers will receive an original back cover worth Tk 5000 for free.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile said, “Eid is a delightful occasion filled with festivities, fun, gifts, and food. Adding to this joy of celebration, we have come up with exclusive offers and gifts for our customers. I believe that anyone can now take this opportunity to purchase their long-desired Samsung devices this Eid.”

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment