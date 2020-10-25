Samsung’s My Galaxy users to get discount on healthcare facilities

Samsung Bangladesh has recently collaborated with telemedicine platform Pulse Healthcare Services which connects physicians and patients through a secure online video conferencing.

This partnership will allow My Galaxy users to enjoy discounts on video consultation and a customised annual healthcare package from Pulse Healthcare Services.

For Video Consultation, My Galaxy users will receive a 15 per cent discount on all video consultations (fee Tk 500 and above). Pulse will also provide a customised health package whereby My Galaxy users will be able to enjoy various benefits such receiving discounts of Tk 300 on first online video consultation, 20 per cent discount of all video consultations, 5 per cent discount on medicine delivery, and 20 per cent discount on home sample collection.