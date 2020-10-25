Samsung’s My Galaxy users to get discount on healthcare facilities

Samsung Bangladesh has recently collaborated with telemedicine platform Pulse Healthcare Services which connects physicians and patients through a secure online video conferencing.
This partnership will allow My Galaxy users to enjoy discounts on video consultation and a customised annual healthcare package from Pulse Healthcare Services.
For Video Consultation, My Galaxy users will receive a 15 per cent discount on all video consultations (fee Tk 500 and above). Pulse will also provide a customised health package whereby My Galaxy users will be able to enjoy various benefits such receiving discounts of Tk 300 on first online video consultation, 20 per cent discount of all video consultations, 5 per cent discount on medicine delivery, and 20 per cent discount on home sample collection.
The users will also receive access to 24/7 unlimited audio calls to physicians for one year. The regular cost of the package is Tk 1,200, but for My Galaxy users, it is Tk 1,000.
Pulse Healthcare Services consists of specialised physicians from different hospitals all over Bangladesh. It has services including a fully integrated drug database, e-prescription, electronic medical record storage, online pharmacy, and home sample collection, says a press release.
It also provides 24/7 physician hotline as well as direct consultation with physicians from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital. Pulse has also recently launched home COVID-19 tests through their authorised partner.
On this occasion, Samsung Bangladesh’s head of mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman said, “By integrating Pulse Healthcare Services with My Galaxy, we are trying to offer our users the benefits of well-being packages, especially during a health crisis like COVID-19.
Pulse Healthcare Services’ founder Rubaba Dowla said, “We are proud to have partnered with Samsung to bring high quality healthcare directly to their My Galaxy users by providing a new dimension that can connect My Galaxy users across Bangladesh with our our 800+ physicians and Pulse 24/7 helpline – from anywhere and anytime.”