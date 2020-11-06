Shakib inaugurates supershop in Gulshan

Staff Correspondent
A new supershop named Joy has opened in Gulshan of the capital.
Bangladesh cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan inaugurated the supershop on Friday.
Khaledur Rahman Sunny, chairman of the supershop Joy, said they have hit the market with a wide array of domestic and foreign products to meet the demand for daily necessities at affordable prices.
The supershop also hosts a food corner named Thai Avenue, says a press release.
Managing director of the supershop Mohammad Zubaidur Rahman and director Jamil Ahmed Chisty of the parent company Unilife Bangladesh, among others, were present at the programme.