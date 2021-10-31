SHAREit amongst the top 10 fastest growing apps globally

SHAREit also emerged as the #1 fastest-growing publisher in North America and #2 in Latin America, after TikTok.
“The pandemic pushed consumers around the globe to spend more time on their mobile phones, where they have been looking for entertainment and gaming options. This has sparked SHAREit’s usage in newer markets and accelerated its adoption in the existing ones. Specifically, in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, where consumers do not have a steady internet connection for example, SHAREit through its offline capability, has been making digital content more accessible by enabling them to share apps, music, videos and games with their peers.” says, Karam Malhotra, partner and global vice-president at SHAREit Group.