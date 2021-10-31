SHAREit amongst the top 10 fastest growing apps globally

The file sharing, content streaming and gaming app of SHAREit have been recognised one of the top 10 fastest growing apps globally due to a high volume of downloads during Q3 2021, has said a press release on Saturday.

In the recent released edition of Performance Index report by AppsFlyer, SHAREit has been ranked four globally followed by Google, Facebook and TikTok in the non-gaming volume rankings for IAP index across all categories.