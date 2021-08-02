SHAREit to extend business in Bangladesh

The number of internet users in Bangladesh increased by 7.7 million (+19 per cent) between 2020 and 2021. In January 2021, there were 47.61 million internet users and the internet penetration in the country stood at 28.8 per cent, the release added.
It mentioned quoting a recent report that the number of internet users in Bangladesh expanded by 30.3 million between 2010 and 2019, bringing another 20 per cent of the population online.
The release says, compared to the vast increasing number of internet users in Bangladesh, the development of internet channels and resources are fairly slow. A rapid and reliable internet application is highly required in the country.
According to the PR, with a corporate value of making digital content equally accessible by everyone, the company sets its sights firmly on this market.
Currently, SHAREit group has its offices in various countries and regions of the world, including Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, etc. And now, they are eyeing Bangladesh for their next destination as it is an emerging market and boasts a large base of users, PR further added.