SHAREit to extend business in Bangladesh

The number of internet users in Bangladesh increased by 7.7 million (+19 per cent) between 2020 and 2021. In January 2021, there were 47.61 million internet users and the internet penetration in the country stood at 28.8 per cent, the release added.

It mentioned quoting a recent report that the number of internet users in Bangladesh expanded by 30.3 million between 2010 and 2019, bringing another 20 per cent of the population online.