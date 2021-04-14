Siegwerk announces new blending center to supply Toluene-free ink

Siegwerk, one of the leading global suppliers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, inaugurated its new blending centre in the Dhaka region in Bangladesh. Spread over 65,000 sq ft, the centre will host customised solutions for the Bangladesh market. The state-of-the-art blending centre will directly and indirectly employ close to 50 people in Bangladesh. Siegwerk, through this centre, will significantly boost its domestic business in Bangladesh while enhancing its market leadership position across the Asian region. The new blending centre will also reduce inventory costs to customers and allow Siegwerk to provide immediate technical support for local customers, said a press release.

Siegwerk is supplying printing ink in Bangladesh since the mid-nineties. “The blending centre will not only allow us to be closer to our customers in the Bangladesh region but will also allow us to expand our offerings. We can now offer customized, individually formulated safe ink solutions through our latest blending technology”, said Ashish Pradhan, President Asia, Siegwerk.

“Siegwerk used to supply inks from its plant in India until recently. The new centre is already commissioned and has completely taken over the supply of blended inks from February 2021. This facility will help us solve technical issues locally and provide additional technical support with less turnaround time. Our customers now have the advantage of receiving faster response to their technical issues and selecting custom-made solutions that match their printing requirements. The blending centre will supply Toluene free safe inks and is at par with global standards”, added Pradhan.