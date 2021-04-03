Smartphones realme 8 Pro and realme C21 hit the market

The 108MP camera of realme 8 Pro is the highest of all smartphone cameras in the industry. Its 108MP primary camera has 3rd generation ISOCELL HM2 Sensor, 1/1.52-inch extra-large sensor and the maximum resolution of 12000×9000. It is the trendiest smartphone of the contemporary market with its ultra-thin outlook. Moreover, with a f/2.25 aperture, 8MP resolution, users don’t need to lean back to capture the perfect shot – thanks to this ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119° field of view. The ultra-macro lens enables users get closer and discover the beauty of the micro world whereas the new color filter system enables the portrait lens to detect a wider array of light, assisting the main lens to capture light better and add texture to the portraits. Apart from these, camera features such as new super nightscape, 3X in-sensor zoom, the world’s first starry time-lapse video of smartphones and tilt-shift mode are some of the traits that really make the camera specifications of realme 8 Pro incomparable.

Facilitated with a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED full screen, realme 8 Pro also comes equipped with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner and 16MP in-display selfie camera along with starry mode & tilt-shift mode. A smartphone that feels so slim and light, realme 8 Pro also comes with the weight of 176g and thickness of 8.1mm only. Meanwhile, this phone has adopted Infinite Bold Design and used AG-Crystal Process technology making the back of 8 Pro glossy and smooth.

realme 8 Pro is the first phone to come with realme UI 2.0 out of the box! Based on Android 11 and inspired by three pillars (creativity, sociality, productivity), the realme UI 2.0 is faster, smoother and safer. Besides, there is an extraordinary advantage of 100+ ways of customization in the new UI.

In contrast, realme C21 is an upgrade to their entry level C series handsets and is the first entry-level all-rounder with TUV Rheinland high reliability quality certification. realme C21 is the first smartphone and the first one from C series as well to obtain this quality certification. This phone boasts long battery life with 5000mAh massive battery and it supports reverse charging. With the super power saving mode on, this phone can go for 47-day super long standby. With special OTG reverse charge, realme C21 can also become your battery life saver.

Powered by Helio G35 12nm Octa-core 64bits Processor, realme C21 features 13MP AI triple camera and instant fingerprint sensor. It has a primary camera that adopts 13MP image sensor and f/2.2 large aperture that secures enough light and makes your pictures clearer and brighter. In addition, C21 also supports PDAF that makes the focus more rapid and precise. Its 5MP front camera does excellent to take crystal clear selfies.

C21 has been designed keeping in mind the preferences and aesthetics of young consumers. realme UI which is based on Android 10 is well-built for an enhanced and closer to stock Android experience.

In short, realme’s 8 Pro and C21 came as nothing short of an Eid gift for the realme fans this Eid-ul-fitr. To purchase the amazing handsets, please visit realme brandshop: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/