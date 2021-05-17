TECNO launches shopping cart campaign on Likee

TECNO, the global premium mobile brand, has freshly launched the innovative Spark 7 Pro hashtag campaign #SmileSnapshot on one of the most popular global short video platforms Likee.

It will be the first hashtag campaign with the Shopping Cart function on Likee in Bangladesh, said a news release on 17 May.

Likee is a Singapore-based global short video creation and sharing platform.

With the function of Shopping Cart on Likee, TECNO enables the further possibilities for social engagement as well as building a close loop of consumer experience from ‘interest’ to ‘purchase’.