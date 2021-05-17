TECNO launches shopping cart campaign on Likee

TECNO, the global premium mobile brand, has freshly launched the innovative Spark 7 Pro hashtag campaign #SmileSnapshot on one of the most popular global short video platforms Likee.
It will be the first hashtag campaign with the Shopping Cart function on Likee in Bangladesh, said a news release on 17 May.
Likee is a Singapore-based global short video creation and sharing platform.
With the function of Shopping Cart on Likee, TECNO enables the further possibilities for social engagement as well as building a close loop of consumer experience from ‘interest’ to ‘purchase’.
With the title #SmileSnapshot, a feature of smile-snapshot on TECNO’s newly launched Spark 7 Pro will be represented. Spark 7 Pro is equipped with 48MP clear triple artificial intelligent camera, the release said.
It added that participating in the campaign is easy. ‘Users simply have to imitate a given dance gesture by selected Likee influencers, in their videos with hashtag #SmileSnapshot to the tune of the official music named “TECNO Spark 7 Pro”.
TECNO will choose the winners based on quality and engagements of the videos,’ said the release.
The top one will win a Spark 7 Pro mobile, other prizes include Manchester City jerseys, footballs, etc.
While enjoying videos posted by influencers, users will also be able to access the shopping cart function to learn more about the product Spark 7 Pro, and will be able to buy it through their mini-site conveniently: https://shop.tecnomobilebd.com.
The campaign will continue till May 25, 2021.