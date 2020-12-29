The Game Master - realme narzo 20 finally launched in Bangladesh

realme narzo 20 is the perfect gaming companion for the youth with its powerful Helio G85 processor. With an octa-core CPU, pairing with powerful ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM, its speed reached up to 2.0GHz to deliver an incomparable gaming experience. G85 comes with HyperEngine Gaming Technology, which ensures blasting performance for smartphone gaming enthusiasts. With 200,000+ in the Antutu Benchmark, this phone is a powerful gaming device.

realme narzo 20 supports over 11 hours of game time, or 44 hours of the phone call and standby up to 45 days with its massive 6,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with 18W Quick Charge, which can charge 29% in just 30 minutes. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB.

realme narzo 20 adopts a 6.5-inch mini-drop display, and the screen-to-body ratio reaches 88.7%, which brings an immersive visual experience, especially in gaming. The Victory design on the back is very eye-catching and gives an amazing grip while gaming. Targeting the young market, realme comes in two gorgeous colors – Silver Sword and Blue Blade.

The rear 48MP AI triple camera provides crystal-clear photos. There is an 8MP 119° ultra-wide lens and an ultra-macro lens as well. The 8MP selfie camera supports AI Beauty and 1080P full-HD video recording, allowing you to achieve high-definition videos. realme has also been upping their photography technology in their phones, and previously in both 7i and 7 pro they used 64MP camera with Sony Sensor.

Regarding this launch, Tim Shao, Country Manager, realme Bangladesh has said, “We are constantly researching the market and found out there is a vacancy of gaming smartphones at this price range, and the youngsters, who are avid gamers are suffering from it. That is the reason behind realme’s narzo series and we are hoping realme narzo 20 will become the most favored gaming smartphone of this country’s young generation.”

Excelling in the smartphone market, realme has also entered in the AIoT sector and has already launched over 50 products in the market. As the fastest growing smartphone brand to achieve 50 million sales in just, realme is named to Fast Company’s “50 Most Innovative Companies” in China” of 2020. The brand is instigating its ‘1+4+N’ product strategy that symbolizes one smartphone, four categories of IoT products, and upcoming IoT and lifestyle products while N stands for ‘new’.

Each different series of realme has its own characteristics like the C series focuses on entry-level phones, the X series focuses on premium handsets – the nazro series focuses exclusively on gaming phones for the young gamers and strives to enhance their gaming experience.

realme narzo 20 will be available in every realme Brand Shops at BDT 13,990 only from 31 December. For more details about the Brand Shops, please visit: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/.