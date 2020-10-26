The man behind India's largest bank announces retirement



However, there has been no official confirmation from Puri yet on this, though in some media interviews he had expressed his willingness to take up board positions in domestic or global firms, post-retirement, apart from following his passion -- golf.



But what bolsters the second innings theory of the ace banker is Puri's recent decision to sell over 0.13 per cent stake at HDFC Bank, which many experts believe could be linked to the fact that he wants to move forward without carrying any baggage.



"Puri will be an asset to any organisation, given his provenrecord as the country's top banker," said Singhal.



Reliance Jio is India's newest major mobile operator. Since its grand launch in 2016, the telecom operator has attracted over 400 million subscribers to its network by offering free voice calls and data at very low prices.



Reliance Industries has already launched the Jio Payments Bank and reportedly plans to expand its services "with someone like Puri at his helm".

