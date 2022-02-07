Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

Japan's Toshiba on Monday announced plans to split into two companies, revising proposals to divide into three following a tumultuous period for the storied industrial conglomerate.

The group said it plans to spin off its device segment, including the semiconductor business, in a bid to speed up decision-making and boost stock performance.

Shareholders, who have clashed with management on the best way forward for the troubled company, must still approve the proposal in a vote expected in March.