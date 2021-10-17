US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 Oct

US-Bangla Airlines will resume its Dhaka- Kolkata flights from 21 October under the air bubble agreement inked between Bangladesh and India, reports UNB.

The flights will leave Dhaka at 9:45am every Thursday, Saturday and land in Kolkata at 10:45am (local time). On the same days, the flights will leave Kolkata at 11:00am and land in Dhaka at 12:30pm.

The passengers' will have to secure negative report of Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before taking flight. They will also need to get molecular test done on their own expenses after landing in Kolkata.



