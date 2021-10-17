US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 Oct

All the passengers are now allowed to travel to India under the air bubble deal following the current visa related directives.
With all the taxes and surcharges applied US-Bangla's Dhaka-Kolkata one way flight ticket price is Tk 7,226 and the price of return ticket is Tk 12,733.
On 2 September, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) accepted the Indian civil aviation ministry's proposal to resume Bangladesh-India air bubble flights on 4 September.
Later, India and Bangladesh mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country.
To book US-Bangla air tickets for any route call on 01777777800-6 or 13605 numbers.