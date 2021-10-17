Corporate

US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 Oct

Prothom Alo English Desk

US-Bangla Airlines will resume its Dhaka- Kolkata flights from 21 October under the air bubble agreement inked between Bangladesh and India, reports UNB.

The flights will leave Dhaka at 9:45am every Thursday, Saturday and land in Kolkata at 10:45am (local time). On the same days, the flights will leave Kolkata at 11:00am and land in Dhaka at 12:30pm.

The passengers' will have to secure negative report of Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before taking flight. They will also need to get molecular test done on their own expenses after landing in Kolkata.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All the passengers are now allowed to travel to India under the air bubble deal following the current visa related directives.

With all the taxes and surcharges applied US-Bangla's Dhaka-Kolkata one way flight ticket price is Tk 7,226 and the price of return ticket is Tk 12,733.

On 2 September, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) accepted the Indian civil aviation ministry's proposal to resume Bangladesh-India air bubble flights on 4 September.

Advertisement

Later, India and Bangladesh mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country.

To book US-Bangla air tickets for any route call on 01777777800-6 or 13605 numbers.

Read more from Corporate
Advertisement