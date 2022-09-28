Infobip hosts event over customer experience for maximising business growth

An evening conference witnessed a stellar opening remark by Shankar Iyer, director of customer services – India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and SriLanka, Infobip, who shared insights into what it takes to deliver great customer experience (CX) and how digitisation is crucial for brands to competing in the new era where customer’s needs and expectations are taking a turn every day.
‘If businesses were an Olympic Sport, CX would be Gymnastics’, he said, implying that businesses should priortize providing superior CX with an omnichannel approach if they want to build customer loyalty, reduce costs, and drive sales.
Following that, Khurshed Alam, SEVP & head of Retail Business, LankaBangla Finance Limited and Fahim Mashroor, CEO and Co-founder, Bdjobs.com participated in a fireside chat where they discussed how brands can increase customer retention through CX, and the role of automation in offering the best CX to their customers.
They also shared some use cases on how Infobip’s solutions helped them in overcoming their customer communications challenges. The session was moderated by Soumyadeep Bhattacharya, Enterprise Team Lead (Sales) – India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Infobip.
Other sessions at the event included a product demonstration on ‘Connected Customer Experience with Cloud Contact Center and AI chatbot’ by Arif Hossain, Senior Sales Engineer, Infobip, and a Customer-Partner conversation, led by Shoubhik Das, Strategic Account and Partnership Manager, Infobip India, in which Faisal Alim, Managing Director, Wintel Limited and Muhd. Anisur Rahman, FAVP & Head of Contact Center, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd participated.
Mr Alim shared his partnership journey with Infobip and emphasised how collaboration has benefitted them on board new customers smoothly. Mr Rahman, on the other hand, provided insights into their omnichannel CX strategies and future customer trends in the financial services sector.
The event concluded with a power-packed panel discussion on ‘Reimagining Automation-driven Friction-free Customer Journey’, led by Sandesh Sarang, Revenue director – India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Infobip.
The discussion featured Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief Business officer, Nagad, Arfanul Hoque, GM & head of Retail Business, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. and SK Sunjur Ahmed, head of Digital Banking, BRAC Bank Limited.
The panelists spoke about the massive implications of automation for enhancing CX throughout the customer journey and making data-driven decision in their respective industries.
The discussion also highlighted how crucial it is for internal cross-functional teams to work together in order to comprehend the overall customer journey and guarantee customer success. Finally, they looked at some key steps that businesses might take using automation to fall in the top category for their customers.