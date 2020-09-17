Visa launches security roadmap for Bangladesh

Visa, a global payments technology company, has launched its Future of Security Roadmap for Bangladesh, with a plan to further strengthen payment security in the coming three years.

This blueprint includes ensuring a higher level of security by all local issuers of Visa credentials, says a press release.

The roadmap also envisages updated technology adoption to further secure the ecosystem and clients, strengthening their capabilities by deploying real-time fraud monitoring tools.

While virtually launching the Future of Security Roadmap on Wednesday, Visa's head of risk for Asia Pacific, Joe Cunningham said, "The global pandemic has driven more consumers and businesses across the world to adopt digital commerce. As new users get more familiar with digital payments, whether paying online or with a contactless card at a store, it is important that the experience is convenient, fast, and secure."

"Payment security is Visa's top priority and having a set of common goals for the industry is crucial to helping build long-term trust in digital payments," he added, the press release adds.